Sadak 2: Bhatt Sisters Alia, Pooja And Shaheen Are Making Memories In Ooty

Mahesh Bhatt shared this picture of his daughters. (Image courtesy: maheshfilm)

Highlights The Bhatts are doubling Sadak 2 Ooty schedule as a family getaway Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur are yet to join the Bhatts in Ooty Sadak 2 is directed by Mahesh Bhatt - his first film in 20 years

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 Ooty schedule doubled as a family getaway as the Bhatt sisters, wrapped in cosy shawls and jackets, blended work and play quite well. Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt co-star in the film while Shaheen, who is a writer, accompanied them to the film shoot. Mahesh Bhatt posted a picture of his daughters from the film's set seated behind the monitors and wrote, "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory." The Bhatts are a busy lot and Sadak 2 will ensure that they spend ample time together.

Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan also accompanied the quartet to the Ooty schedule but she was not around for this picture.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt's post:

Through the week, Alia Bhatt posted happy pictures from her work-and-play situation in Ooty and the Internet loved it all. Here are some recent posts shared by Alia Bhatt on social media.

Before starting filming Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt revealed in an Instagram post that she was petrified to shoot with her father. "I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again," she said.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's critically-acclaimed Sadak, which released in 1991. The film featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and in Sadak 2 both the actors make a comeback. However, the lead couple of Sadak 2 will be Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after 20 years. He last directed Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala in 1999 film Kartoos.

