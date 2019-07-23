Alia Bhatt's Pic With Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Razdan From Ooty Diaries Is 'Whole Lotta Love'

From Alia Bhatt's Ooty diaries (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a pic from Ooty She's currently filming 'Sadak 2' in Ooty "Whole lotta love," she captioned her pic

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for the much talked about Sadak 2 in Ooty, Instagrammed a page from her travel diaries and captioned it "who lotta love." There couldn't have been no better words to describe Alia's adorable photo with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan. With Shaheen on one side and mom Soni Razdan on the other, Alia Bhatt finds herself sandwiched in between as they pose for the shot. It's actually a full-house of Bhatts in Ooty at the moment as Mahesh Bhatt, who directs Sadak 2, and Pooja Bhatt, who stars in the movie, are also in the hill station with Alia.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post-card worthy photo from Ooty here:

Alia Bhatt co-stars with Sanjay Dutt (who also featured in the first part), Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie, which is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak, also directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after a gap of two decades. Sadak 2 reportedly tracks the story of a feisty protagonist, played by Alia Bhatt, who is determined to expose a fake god-man.

Sadak 2 will always be special for Alia Bhatt as it is her first collaboration with her filmmaker father. Alia has also already recorded a song for the film. On her first day on the film's sets, she had confessed about being "petrified": "I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again."

Sadak 2 is all set to hit screens on July 10, 2020.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.