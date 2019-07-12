Alia Bhatt Will Sing A Romantic Song In Dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt with her father Mahesh Bhatt. (Image courtesy: maheshfilm)

Highlights Alia Bhatt is the main star of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 The film also features Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director's chair after 2 decades

Alia Bhatt has done playback in her films Highway, Badrinath Ki Dhulania and Udta Punjab and the actor has now recorded a scratch version of a romantic track for her upcoming film Sadak 2.

The film marks her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to the director's chair after two decades. Alia recorded the song with composer Jeet Ganguly earlier this week. "While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt," the makers said in a statement.

"It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," the makers added.

Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt the film is scheduled to release in July next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.