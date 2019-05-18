Alia Bhatt Petrified To Shoot For Sadak 2, Says She Feels Like A 'Little Mouse Trying To Climb An Immense Mountain'

Sadak 2 features Alia Bhatt in pivotal role. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, who will soon begin shooting for her work-in-progress film Sadak 2, said she is petrified to shoot for the film, which will be directed by her father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Alia posted a photograph of the film's clapboard on Instagram and said that she is feeling like a little mouse who is trying to climb a beautiful emotional mountain. In her caption, she wrote: "Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again. It's a tough climb but from everything I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand new journey! And what a journey it's going to be!!!!"

Sadak 2 features Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It will reportedly showcase Alia Bhatt's journey of exposing a fake guru, who runs an ashram. The film is the sequel to Sadak, which was released in 1993. The original film featured Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Deepak Tijori, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Avtar Gill and Neelima Azeem.

Sadak 2 features Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt as well, who shared screen in the original film also. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on March 25 next year.

