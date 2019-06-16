On Father's Day, Mahesh Bhatt Shares Posts For Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt tweeted this phot (Courtesy: MaheshNBhatt)

Highlights Mahesh Bhatt shared posts on Twitter "Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side," wrote Mahesh Bhatt He thanked Shaheen and Alia "for adding to the perfume" to his life

In a departure from tradition, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt marked Father's Day on Sunday by thanking his daughters, Pooja, Alia and Shaheen. Sharing a photograph of himself with his actress and filmmaker daughter Pooja, Bhatt Senior wrote: "Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side and helping me take on the challenges of life in my stride."

Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side and helping me take on the challenges of life in my stride. @PoojaB1972pic.twitter.com/h0umZQvIo6 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 16, 2019

He also shared a photograph of his other daughters actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt: "Thank you Shaheen and Alia for adding to the perfume of my life."

Thank you Shaheen and Alia for adding to the perfume of my life. @aliaa08@Soni_Razdanpic.twitter.com/HRooaLnPPQ — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 16, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director's chair after almost 20 years with Sadak 2, which will release on July 10, 2020.

Produced by Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 stars Alia, Pooja, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.