Alia Bhatt's 'Real Friendship' With Dad Mahesh Began After She Became An Actress

Mahesh Bhatt photographed with daughter Alia.

Actress Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, said on a web chat show that she "truly bonded" with her father after she debuted in Bollywood, reports News 18. Mahesh Bhatt was at the peak of his career when Alia was born in 1993 and he was directing two to three films in a year. Speaking about her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, Alia said on Starry Nights 2.OH: "For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house. I didn't miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job," reported News 18.

Alia is the younger of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's two daughters. Her sister Shaheen is a writer. Pooja and Rahul Bhatt (children of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran) are Alia and Shaheen's half-siblings.

Alia Bhatt debuted with Student Of The Year in 2012 under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She followed it up with commercially successful films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kapoor & Sons and critically-acclaimed projects such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Raazi, which was also a money-spinner at the box office.

Alia Bhatt's latest film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-starring Ranveer Singh, is running successful in theatres. She is looking forward to the release of Kalank and she's also filming Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt has also signed up for Sadak 2, her first film with Mahesh Bhatt, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.