ICYMI: Aamir Khan And Ira In Absolutely Adorable Dad-Daughter Pics From Her Wedding

Aamir Khan with Ira. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday. To wish her father, Ira Khan posted a set of pictures from her wedding festivities. In the Instagram entry, the first upload is from Ira's white wedding. Here, Aamir is seen helping Ira with her veil. The next slide is from her Sangeet night. We can see Aamir planting a kiss on Ira's forehead. We also get glimpses of Ira and Aamir having a blast at her Mehndi festivities. Sharing the heartwarming album, Ira wrote, “Hi. Happy Birthday. I was thinking about how you keep messing up my hair… and then I remembered that you've been doing that since I was 5! With all the boycuts. Love you lots, soon-to-be old man.” She has also dropped smiling faces with hearts and monkey covering its eye emojis in the caption.

After taking a look at Ira Khan's post, many fans and film celebrities wished Aamir Khan in the comment section. Ira Khan's husband, Nupur Shikhare, also posted black hearts. Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “You cheeky kiddo! AK's not becoming an old man anytime soon, I say. Janam din mubarak to your evergreen dad and to you all too.” Actress Pratibha Ranta, who recently appeared in Aamir Khan's co-produced Laapataa Ladies, posted heart-eyed face emojis. Actor Aparshakti Khurana also joined in with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Ira Khan's post below:

We often see Aamir Khan making appearances on Ira Khan's Instagram. Earlier, Ira, who has faced challenges with depression and leads a non-profit focused on improving mental well-being accessibility, shared a video with Aamir. The video aims to raise awareness and eliminate stigma around mental health. In the video, Aamir mentioned, “Zindagi mai aise bahut se kaam hai jo hum khud nahi kar pate, jismai hume kisi aur vyakti ki madad lagti hai jo woh kaam janta hai. Aur aise faisle hum badi asani se le lete hai baigair kisi sharam ke, baigair kisi jhijak ke. [There are a lot of things in our life which we cannot do. To fulfil such tasks, we seek help from others, who know the job pretty well. And, we take such decisions very easily, without any guilt or embarrassment.]”

Ira Khan said, “Jab humay mansik ya jasbati madad ki zaroorat padti hai, toh hume aise vyakti ke paas jana chahiye, isi asani se bina jhijak, jo humari madad kar sakta hai. Trained hai, professional hai. [When we need mental or emotional help, we should reach out to a person who can help us. Someone who is trained and a professional.]”

Then, Aamir Khan shared that he and Ira Khan have been going to therapy sessions. “Aur dosto meri beti, Ira, aur mai pechle kayi salon se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hai. Aur agar aapko lagta hai ki aap bhi mansik ya jazbati taklefo se guzar rahe hai, koi tension hai, koi stress hai, koi takleef hai toh aap bhi ek aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai, ismai koi sharam nhi hai. [Me and my daughter have been going to therapy sessions for quite some time now. If you feel that you are also going through some emotional trauma, stress or problem, you should also search for an individual who is professional, trained and someone who can help you. There is nothing to be ashamed of.] All the best," the actor added.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena parted ways in 2002. They continue to co-parent Ira and their son, Junaid Khan.