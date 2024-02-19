Ira Khan Shares New Pics From Her Mehendi. Bonus - Nupur Shikhare's Expression

Image instagrammed by Ira Khan. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Ira Khan's latest Instagram post is a testament to her deep love for her husband Nupur Shikhare. Aamir Khan's daughter, who got married last month, continues to share glimpses from the grand celebrations. This time, she has posted pictures from her Mehendi ceremony in Rajasthan. In the first photo, Ira and Nupur are sitting on the ground. The two are seen sharing a candid moment. The next shot captures Nupur giving a flying kiss to Ira. For the day, Ira picked a white dress with a braided hairdo. Nupur opted for a shirt, pants, a half jacket, and a shawl wrapped around his neck. In the caption, Ira expresses her love and wrote, "Hi cutie, I love you.” She also added a kiss emoji. Replying to this post, Nupur said, “I love you too, Ira Khan.” Their friend, actress Mithila Palkar has dropped a black heart under the post. Mithila was part of the wedding festivities.

On Sunday, Ira Khan shared another set of unseen pictures from her wedding festivities to post a birthday wish for her BFF Nihal. Along with the snaps, Ira wrote, “Please notice how Nihal has taken a picture with everyone but me. In 8 - he could be least bothered about me falling. And in 10 - he's realised picture 9 was going to surface at some point. Happy birthday!! It's that time of the year again. You're my most emotional non-emotional friend in the best way possible. Through everything that's changed and keeps changing… I'm so grateful and glad that we're still the same.”

Before this, Ira Khan shared pictures from their honeymoon on Instagram. From floating breakfast to a beach party, the album screamed fun from miles away. Along with the post, Ira wrote, ““How was your honeymoon?” I love you, Nupur Shikhare. One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn't matter. As long as it's with you.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai, before hosting a grand celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan.