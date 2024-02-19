In Unseen Pic From Ira Khan's Wedding, Aamir Fixes Her Friend's Outfit

Ira shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Another day, another post from Ira Khan's wedding album. Aamir Khan's daughter married celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare last month. Now, to mark her friend Nihal's birthday, Ira has shared a series of pictures from her wedding festivities. From a pyjama party to fun sports activities, the album offers glimpses of priceless moments. But the frame that has captured our attention features Aamir Khan adjusting Ira's BFF Nihal's pocket square. Both of them are looking sharp in their black suits. Alongside the carousel, Ira wrote a heartfelt note, “Please notice how Nihal has taken a picture with everyone but me. In 8 - he could be least bothered about me falling. And in 10 - he's realised picture 9 was going to surface at some point. Happy birthday!! It's that time of the year again. You're my most emotional non-emotional friend in the best way possible. Through everything that's changed and keeps changing… I'm so grateful and glad that we're still the same.”

Ira Khan added, “I'm going to keep that video of you (Nihal) solving the puzzle forever. Your feelings and reactions at my happiness this whole wedding process left me gleaming. I knew you liked me and all but still… I love you too!!! LOTS. I want another bachelorette with you invited ( and Pablo Ivaan Khan and Junaid or/and Kshitej ) *after a few months of break from partying*. Hope you're home safe from bar-hoping with your phone and wallet still with you. Come home soon. P.S. - I don't know why your head is cut in so many of them. It wasn't like that when I clicked done.”

A few days ago, Ira Khan shared a bunch of happy photos from her honeymoon in Bali on Instagram Stories. In the pictures, Ira and Nupur Shikhare are truly giving off ultimate couple goals. From soaking in the Sun to enjoying a floating breakfast, the couple clearly had a blast. Click here to read all about it.

After registering their marriage in Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a big wedding bash in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also threw a reception in Mumbai to celebrate their union.