Inside Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Aww-Dorable Moments In Bali

Image instagrammed by Ira. (courtesy: IraKhan)

After a slew of dreamy wedding pictures, superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has treated her Instagram family to glimpses of her blissful honeymoon with husband Nupur Shikhare. On Wednesday, Ira dropped a collage of fun-filled pictures from her honeymoon in Bali on Instagram Stories. Needless to say, it screams couple goals from miles away. From a picturesque view of the island to a floating breakfast, Ira and Nupur enjoyed it all. It appears that the couple embraced their adventurous side during this holiday. We say this as one frame shows Ira riding a bicycle on the island, while another click shows her enjoying a boat ride. In one of the pictures, we can see the couple showing off their matching turtle tattoos as well. Take a look at the pictures here:

Celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare shared the same collage on his Instagram Stories, with the text, “I love you, Ira Khan.”

Ira Khan shared this honeymoon collage just a day after she dropped the cutest moment from her mehendi ceremony. TBH, the pictures that she dropped on Instagram were all heart. It features Ira with her father Aamir Khan. It turns out, the superstar recreated Ira's tattoos as mehendi design on his palm. It comprised a star, a moon and a sun. In the first two slides, the 3 Idiots star can be seen comparing his mehendi design with Ira's tattoos. The post concludes with a picture of Aamir kissing Ira on her cheeks. Sharing the pictures Ira wrote in the caption, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties." In the caption Ira is referring to her new turtle tattoos that she got in Bali along with Nupur. Take a look:

Earlier, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare shared a picture of themselves flaunting their tattoos on her Instagram Stories. While Ira got two turtles near her collarbones, Nupur inked one on his biceps. Along with the picture, Ira wrote, “Taking some island back.”

Before this, Ira Khan shared the heart-melting teaser of her wedding video on Instagram. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither ethereal nor we could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realise we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead." Take a look:

After registering their marriage earlier this month, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a lavish wedding celebration in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Later, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai that was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebrities attended the reception.