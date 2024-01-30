Ira Khan's LOL Post From Her Mehendi: 'Thank God I Hadn't Gotten The Turtles Yet'

Ira shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Ira Khan shared a few pictures from her Mehendi ceremony and they are all heart. The pictures feature Ira and her father Aamir Khan. On Ira's Mehendi, Aamir Khan had these designs recreated on his palm - Ira's tattoos comprising a star, a moon and a sun. In the first two pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen comparing his designs with Ira's tattoos. In the last image of the post, Aamir can be seen kissing Ira on her cheeks. Ira wrote in the caption, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties." Ira's caption has a connection with her new turtle tattoos - that she got inked in Bali along with husband Nupur Shikhare. Take a look:

Ira and Nupur shared pictures of their new tattoos. Sharing a click, Nupur wrote, "Taking some island back." Take a look:

Ira Khan shared a set of images from Udaipur festivities. The pictures captured the famjam moments. In one picture, Ira Khan can be seen dancing with her father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Azad. In another click, Ira and family can be seen joined by Nupur and his mother Pritam Shikhare. Ira also shared a few pics with cousin Zyan Marie Khan, friend Mithila Palkar and others. She wrote in the caption, "We clean up well." Take a look:

Ira Khan shared the teaser of her wedding video on social media and wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realise we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead." Take a look:

After registering their marriage, Ira and Nupur hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Udaipur. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebrities attended the reception.