Years Before <i>Dhurandhar</i> Starring Ranveer Singh, There Was The OG <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Many say Bollywood will now be divided into pre-Dhurandhar and post-Dhurandhar eras.

What they don't know is that there was a Dhurandhar, years before Ranveer Singh unleashed the 'Wrath of God' on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Aditya Dhar directorial of the same name that is on a record-breaking spree.

That was BJP MP and former Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar - The Shooter, a 2013 Bhojpuri movie directed by Deepak Tiwari. It also starred Sangeeta Tiwari, Awadhesh Mishra, and Brijesh Tripathi.

As usually it is with cinephiles obsessed with pop culture and with unlimited access to the Internet, one of them found out that there is not one but two Dhurandhar films.

In 2013's Dhurandhar - The Shooter, Ravi Kishan played the role of a hot-headed and righteous cop who takes on Bihar's most crooked politician and his gang, determined to bring them down and reclaim justice for the people.

Just like Ranveer Singh's Humza Ali Mazari, Ravi Kishan was also 'ghayal' and 'ghatak' in the old Dhurandhar.

When X Users Discovered The OG Dhurandhar

A section of X users had (too many) thoughts about the comparison between the two Dhurandhar films that were released more than a decade apart.

One of them called Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar the "prequel to the 2025 movie".

Referring to the real name of Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar, another user said, "That's Jaskirat Singh Rangi before getting on the death row."

A die-hard Dhurandhar fan even wrote one of Akshaye Khanna's popular dialogues with a Bhojpuri twist. "Rehman Dakait Ke Di Gail Maut, Badi Qasainuma Hoyeli," he wrote.

Another one called Ravi Kishan's movie the "asli Dhurandhar (the real Dhurandhar)".

Ravi Kishan Praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Ravi Kishan also congratulated the team of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calling the film "the biggest blockbuster" and had some special praise for the "transformation" of Akshaye Khanna, his co-star from 1998's Kudrat.

"It's a great film. My very good friend Akshaye Khanna has done a great, great job. I'm hearing really good things about Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Aditya Dhar. Many congratulations for making this incredible movie that has opened many eyes.

"Good cinema with good thought along with the feeling of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. I'll watch the film whenever I find time. The way the box office numbers are growing with each day, it's also a great news for the film industry," he had said.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is set to be released on March 19, 2026, this time also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

