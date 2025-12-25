<i>Dhurandhar</i> Pushed <i>Animal</i> Out Of Top 10 Indian Grossers List, Will A Japan Release Help It Beat Ranveer Singh Film?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been setting new box office records ever since its release on December 5. With an astounding gross collection of Rs 960.05 crore, Aditya Dhar's film has secured the ninth spot on the list of the 10 highest-grossing Indian blockbusters of all time. In doing so, Ranveer Singh's film has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which stands at Rs 917.82 crore, in the above mentioned list.

In an interesting development, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is now gearing up for its release in Japan on February 13, 2026.

Dhurandhar's unstoppable box office run has pushed Animal to the 10th spot in the Top 10 Indian grossers list, but will the Japan release help it overtake Ranveer's film?

It is indeed a Ranveer Singh versus Ranbir Kapoor showdown.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Releasing In Japan

The makers of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's immensely popular film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, announced on Wednesday that the film will release in Japan on February 13 next year.

Bhadrakali Pictures, the production house behind the film, posted on its X timeline, "Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai. The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan. Animal releases in Japanese theatres on February 13, 2026. #Animal #AnimalinJapan #AnimalTheFilm. Japan Distribution @GEEKPICTURESinc @geekpictures_d @geekpictures_IN @Arjunarcv @mokshamodgill."

The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released on December 1, 2023, and went on to become one of the year's biggest commercial successes. It featured an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol.

According to Sacnilk, Animal's total net collection in India was Rs 553.87 crore, while its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 917.82 crore.

As of today, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has surpassed both of these records.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Day 20

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar entered the Rs 600 crore club in India within 20 days of its release.

"A phenomenon at full force! #Dhurandhar Making Merry Worldwide," read the post shared by the film's production banner, Jio Studios, on Instagram on Thursday.

According to Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar collected Rs 20.90 crore on the 20th day of its release, bringing its net total at the domestic box office to Rs 640.20 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

The film opened strongly, earning Rs 103 crore in its first weekend-Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The momentum continued into the weekdays, with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total beyond Rs 150 crore. With Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week tally stood at Rs 207.25 crore.

The second Friday added Rs 32.5 crore, followed by a massive surge over the weekend-Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Weekdays remained robust, with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, 18 December.

The third weekend brought in Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 555.75 crore. On 22 December (the third Monday), collections dipped slightly to Rs 16.5 crore.

With the Day 20 numbers in, Dhurandhar's total collection in India now stands at Rs 640.20 crore.

A Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh Faceoff

For a long time, the debate over who rules the box office, who is the bigger crowd-puller, or who is the better performer between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been persistent.

Both now, both have a film in their filmographies that has transcended from being a blockbuster to an all-time blockbuster.

With the craze that Animal unleashed upon its release in 2023, there is much anticipation about whether it will trigger a similar response in Japan upon its release next year.

What will unfold, therefore, is whether Ranbir Kapoor's film will be able to reclaim its position in the all-time Top 10 Indian grossers list, beating Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which currently holds the ninth spot, with Animal now at tenth.

