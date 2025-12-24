Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal</i> To Release In Japan On February 13

The makers of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's immensely popular film Animal, featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would release in Japan on February 13 next year.

Taking to its X timeline, Bhadrakali Pictures, the production house that made the film, wrote, "Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai. The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan. Animal releases in Japanese theatres on February 13, 2026. #Animal #AnimalinJapan #AnimalTheFilm. Japan Distribution @GEEKPICTURESinc @geekpictures_d @geekpictures_IN @Arjunarcv @mokshamodgill."

この男は誰にも止められない。🔥

Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai🔥



The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan.🪓



Animal releases in Japanese theatres on February 13, 2026. 🇯🇵🇮🇳#Animal #AnimalinJapan #AnimalTheFilm #RanbirKapoor… pic.twitter.com/0ppdkqtd0W — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) December 24, 2025

It may be recalled that only at the beginning of this month, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had celebrated the second anniversary of the film.

The actor and the director marked the milestone with emotional posts and stories on their social media accounts.

Anil Kapoor shared a series of on-set pictures and wrote, “Two years of a film that didn't just release, it erupted #2yearsofAnimal”.

The director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, echoed the sentiment with a powerful still of Ranbir Kapoor in full intensity and captioned it as, “Two years for ANIMAL.” Anil Kapoor shared various clips of the movie and also a BTS of the same. From preparing for scenes and interacting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to sitting in character as Balbir Singh, Anil shared a collage of all the pictures.

The other picture shared by Sandeep showed the lead actor of ANIMAL, Ranbir Kapoor, in an aggressive, action-driven moment.

The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released on December 1, 2023, and went on to become one of the year's biggest commercial successes. The film featured an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol.

The movie introduced audiences to a newer and never-before-seen avatar of Bobby Deol that fetched him the title 'Lord Bobby' from fans. Animal was widely praised for its stellar cast, acting skills, songs and background score, but it did also spark a controversy and debate for its limitless portrayal of violence.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)