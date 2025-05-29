Yash Collaborates With <i>Mad Max</i> Stunt Legend For Action Sequences In <i>Ramayana</i>

Yash has teamed up with Mad Max stunt maestro Guy Norris for the action sequences in the upcoming epic Ramayana.

The actor has begun principal photography on Ramayana. The project has brought in Guy Norris, the stunt director behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Suicide Squad, to choreograph elaborate action sequences tailored specifically for the massive scale of this mythological adaptation, reported Variety.

Norris is currently in India working closely with Yash to craft set pieces that could redefine Indian cinema's approach to large-scale spectacle. The epic narrative follows Prince Rama's 14-year exile, during which the demon king Ravana abducts his wife Sita, leading to a climactic battle.

What

A massive addition to the crew of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, as Mad Max stunt expert Guy Norris will be choreographing action sequences in the film.

Guy Norris is the man behind the stellar action acts in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Suicide Squad.

Norris is currently busy working with Yash to build set pieces that would be a massive step ahead for Indian cinema.

Yash will play the role of Ravana in the epic, he has begun with the principal photography for the film.

About Ramayana

The two-part film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose Dangal is the highest Indian grosser of all time.

Yash‘s Monster Mind Creations and producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios have partnered on the adaptation of the Indian epic.

The actor is best known for the K.G.F. action film franchise, the second part of which is also the fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time. Malhotra is the global CEO of visual effects company DNEG, which has worked on seven VFX Oscar winners in recent years, including Dune: Part One and Tenet.

The first images from the production reveal Yash preparing to embody Ravana. Yash is committed to a substantial 60-70 day shooting schedule for Ramayana Part 1.

The epic has been adapted numerous times for screen, notably in Ramanand Sagar's iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, the 1993 anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, and more recently in 2023's Adipurush starring Prabhas.

Ramayana's Release Schedule

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release during the 2026 Diwali holiday frame, with the second instalment following on Diwali 2027. The film will be led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

In A Nutshell

Yash gets excitement soaring as he joins hands with Mad Max stunt hero Guy Norris. Yash who will be essaying the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic is currently working closely with Norris to build incredible set pieces for the film, that would be revolutionary for Indian cinema.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)