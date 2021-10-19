Wondering Who Takes Pics Of Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Running? The Answer Here

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman and fitness goals have almost become synonymous today, thanks to his amazing physical abilities. When Milind is not engaging in complex exercise sessions, he is running through the streets of India. And, the actor has found the perfect workout partner in his wife, Ankita Konwar, who is as enthusiastic about fitness as the veteran model. Now, Milind Soman has shared a photo of the couple going for a run. This, we must add, was no simple run but an exercise that spanned 20kms. Sharing details, Milind Soman wrote, “20km today after a long time in the hills that I love and with the person that I love.”

But have you ever wondered who clicks the stunning images of the power couple in action? In this post, Milind Soman also revealed this piece of information as part of the caption. He said, “If anyone still really wants to know who takes these pictures, it's my driver.”

See the photo here:

Even when the couple is on a holiday, they manage to take time out for some quick and effective workout sessions. Recently, when the two were in Kashmir, they cycled “65 km from Baramulla to Uri, Line of Control.” Praising his wife, Milind Soman wrote, “It was Ankita Konwar's longest ride so far and I am so proud that you finished so comfortably."

In the caption, Milind Soman further said, “Indian army did a fabulous job of organising this women-only cycling event, with girls travelling to Kashmir from all over the valley and the country, looking forward to more.”

Before that, the duo set some serious couple fitness goals by performing yoga together. “We are trying to synch our different interpretations of Suryanamaskar but I have been doing 30 Suryanamaskars every morning which takes around 7 minutes and feels fantastic,” Milind Soman explained in the caption.

Ankita Konwar reacted to the video and said, “ Everything is so much more fun with you.”

Watch the video here:

