'Will Try To Make It As Special As You Are': Ajay Devgn On Kajol's Birthday

Actress Kajol turned 47 today and her husband, actor-producer Ajay Devgn, marked her birthday with a special Instagram post. He shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Kajol. The picture features Kajol being her usual self as she laughs out loud, while Ajay can be seen standing with a smile on his face. The picture looks like it was clicked on the sets of an event. Ajay Devgn complemented the picture with an adorable birthday greeting for Kajol. "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now... happy birthday dearest Kajol, will try to make it as special as you are," Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption of the post.

Yesterday, Kajol enjoyed a pre-birthday celebration with her mother, actress Tanuja, and sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji. She gave us a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration with her family with two new Instagram posts. One of the posts feature the trio posing for a selfie. "Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is im possible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre celebration! Love u both to bits," Kajol wrote in the caption.

The other post features the trio posing for the camera as they share a group hug. In the caption, Kajol termed her trio as "the three musketeers," who are "always together."

Coming back to Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the couple got married in 1999. They welcomed their first child - daughter Nysa - in 2003. The couple's son Yug was born in 2010. Kajol and Ajay Devgn have worked together in several films like Ishq, Gundaraj, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum. They were last seen together on-screen in the 2020 period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.