Ajay Devgn's Birthday Post For Daughter Nysa Is All About 'Small Joys' Of Life

Ajay Devgn with Nysa. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Highlights Ajay and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday

On her special day, Ajay shared an adorable post on social media

"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa,' he wrote

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday. On her special day, Ajay Devgn shared an adorable post on social media and wished her with some words of wisdom. In his post, the actor can be seen posting for a cute picture with daughter Nysa, who looks gorgeous in a striped outfit. "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these," wrote the actor referring to the pandemic in his post. He also sent out prayers for all those who have the coronavirus. He wrote: "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Check out Ajay Devgn's adorable post for Nysa here:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who first met on the sets of Hulchul, got married in the year 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn teased his fans about an "exciting news," which he promised to reveal on Tuesday. "Ek din ka intezaar aur ek badi news! Can't wait to share it with you all tomorrow... Stay tuned," he wrote in his post. We are eagerly waiting for that "exciting news," Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn recently announced a new film titled Gobar. He will co-produce the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur. Gobar will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat. "Joining forces with Roy Kapur Films to bring you an aMOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR!" wrote Ajay Devgn announcing the film on social media.

Ajay Devgn has a couple of films lined up such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Bhuj: The Pride of India.