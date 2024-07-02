Will Jitendra Kumar AKA Sachivji Make A Cameo In Mirzapur 3 ? Here's What Ali Fazal Said

Ali Fazal in Mirzapur, Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat. (courtesy: AliFazal)

Spoiler alert. Ahead of the much-awaited release of Mirzapur 3, Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Pandit made a revelation that he was not supposed to do. During an interview with news agency ANI, Ali Fazal confirmed that Jitendra Kumar AKA Sachivji will make a cameo appearance in Mirzapur 3. Ali Fazal said to ANI, "That's cross-promotion. We have done that." Jitendra Kumar will portray Sachivji, appearing in Mirzapur for paperwork related to the death of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), spanning two episodes.

The trailer of Mirzapur already created excitement among its fans. Sharing the trailer, Richa Chadha gave a big shout out to her husband Ali Fazal. She wrote, "So this dropped today, eh, Guddu? At least if the offspring will know why daddy had short hair in the wedding photos, while sporting long locks now! Will I be able to watch ? Hehe you'll be unbelievable in it, regardless. I saw how hard you work." Take a look:

At the trailer launch event, one of the producers Farhan Akhtar said, "Mirzapur has made a place in the hearts of the audience all across the world. Wherever I go, people ask me only three questions, one is, 'What are you doing here?', the second is 'When will Don 3 release?' and the third question which they ask me is 'When will Mirzapur 3 come?'. So, I'm very happy that Mirzapur 3 is finally happening."

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. The show will premiere on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video. For the unversed, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020.