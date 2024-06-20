Ali Fazal's Heartfelt Note On Mom's Death Anniversary: 'I Lose You Every Day'

Ali Fazal shared this image. (Image courtesy: Alifazal)

Ali Fazal has shared a heartfelt note on his mother's death anniversary on Thursday. The Mirzapur actor has also dropped a series of throwback pictures of his mother on Instagram. In one of the photos, we can see young Ali in his mother's arms. In his elaborate note, Ali wrote, “I lose you every day! I wish the calendar was a never-ending number trajectory on its way up in one direction only... and not in loops, like day 22,452... and so on and we weren't constantly stuck in loops celebrating and missing and wondering how the next year the same day will hit or land. (effin humans and our love for owning systems, climate change maarega tum sab ko). Anyway, Today I thank you! For everything. Got a beautiful wife I feel at home with. I feel you God awfully and scarily near me sometimes even annoyingly hehe. Today is a good day, didn't wanna post pity posts on your “day she departed”…So just archiving today. See you.”

Replying to the post, Ali Fazal's wife, actress Richa Chadha, wrote, “En route... patience.” She has also added a couple of red hearts. Ali's Mirzapur co-star Sheeba Chadha commented, “It's the forever missing. Lambi huuk.” Panchayat actor Faisal Malik said, “Love you, brother.”

Ali Fazal's mother died in Lucknow in June 2020 due to health complications. The actor's team shared an official statement that read, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will be seen in highly anticipated Mirzapur 3. The makers have finally unveiled its trailer on Thursday. Read all about it here.

Directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur 3 is jointly backed by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia.

The series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial.

Mirzapur 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.