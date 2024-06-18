Mirzapur 3: Expect The Trailer Of Kaleen Bhaiya And Guddu Pandit's Intense Face-Off On This Date

A new poster of Mirzapur 3. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Mirzapur 3 fans assemble - we have an update! The makers shared a big update along with a brand new poster on Tuesday afternoon. It features the ensemble cast. Speaking of the big reveal - the trailer of Mirzapur 3 is set to drop on June 20 (Thursday). Prime Video India captioned the Instagram post, "Chhal-kapat Sheh-maat milegi ek jhalak is gaddi ke khel ki (You will get a glimpse of this game of deceit and the throne ). Mirzapur on Prime, official trailer releasing on June 20." Excited much?

A little background for those who require one - Mirzapur showcases the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey respectively). The first season explored the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and the second season transitions to a tale of revenge. The next chapter of the Mirzapur diaries will unfold on July 5.

The makers released the teaser of the show earlier this month. "Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai. #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5," read the caption on the post shared by Prime Video India. ICYMI, here is the teaser of Mirzapur 3.

The web series stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. Phew!