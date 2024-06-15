Mirzapur 3: Rasika Dugal As Beena Tripathi Gears Up For 'Big Game' In AI-Generated Poster

Rasika Dugal shared this image. (Courtesy: rasikadugal)

The wait is almost over for all Mirzapur fans out there. The crime drama is back with a third season which will be released on July 5. With the death of Munna Bhaiyya in Mirzapur 2, all eyes are on Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi's next move in the upcoming show (more on this later). Ahead of Mirzapur 3's premiere, the actress' close friend created a poster featuring Rasika Dugal's character using artificial intelligence (AI). Rasika shared the picture on her Instagram. In the photo, Rasika, dressed in a grey ensemble, can be seen sitting across a chessboard with her son in her lap. From the looks of it, she appears like the mastermind villain. Sharing the pictures, Rasika wrote, “Chhota pyada…bade khel ki taiyari? [Small pawn is gearing up for the big game]?” She also added a hashtag, “Beena In A Parallel Universe” Rasika concluded the note by saying, “Made With AI by my brilliant friend Anusha Yadav. Reminds you of Beena Tripathi?”

The post was acknowledged by many celebrities. Rasika's Mrizapur co-star Isha Talwar wrote, “Love this hair on you … should do it for a character.” Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who was part of the first season of Mirzapur, commented, “Uff”.

Konkona Sen Sharma praised Rasika Dugal and commented, “Wow!!!” Mirzapur actress Harshita Shekhar Gaur called the AI poster, “Soooooo cool.” TV star Nakul Mehta wrote, “Kaafi LIT.”

The official Instagram page of Mirzapur also reacted to the AI pic. “Wo Rani jiske bina Mirzapur ka shatranj adhura hai. [The queen without whom Mirzapur's chess is incomplete]”.

Rasika Duggal essays the role of Beena Tripathi, the lady of the Tripathi household. She is the wife of Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who is Mirzapur's “king”. It is worth noting that the teaser hinted at a shift of allegiances in Mirzapur 3. It showed Beena Tripathi standing right next to Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), the arch-rival of the Tripathi family. It will definitely be interesting to see Beena Tripathi's next move.

Earlier this week, the makers dropped the teaser of Mirzapur 3. It showed Ali Fazal returning as the formidable Guddu, now more ruthless than ever before. In addition to Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar and Amit Sial make brief yet impactful appearances. The introduction of an injured Kaleen Bhaiya injected fresh energy into the plot, promising more twists and turns. The teaser was shared by the official Instagram page of Prime Video with the text, “Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai!”

Mirzapur, which premiered in 2018, was followed by a second season in 2020. Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh.