A Mirzapur 3 Question On Vijay Varma's Post Answered By A Tyagi Twin. IYKYK

Mirzapur 3 teaser released on Tuesday and to say that it is trending would be an understatement. Vijay Varma shared a set of pictures from his shoot on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Mirzapur fans ki gaaliyaan kha ke bhi pose karne ka ghamand hai." In the comments section, a user wrote, "Question is, would Bharat rock this outfit or Shatrughan." Vijay Varma replied on behalf of a Tyagi twin. Tough to say which one though. "Kyun Bharat ko shatru bana rahe ho (Why are you making Bharat Shatru)," he replied. Vijay Varma had double roles in Mirzapur - he played brothers Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi, both sons of Dadda Tyagi (Lilliput). In the final showdown of Mirzapur 2, it is not revealed that it is Shatrughan who survives or Bharat.

Mirzapur showcases the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu, and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The first season explored the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and later transitions to a tale of revenge and the next chapter of the Mirzapur diaries will unfold on July 5.

The series stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.