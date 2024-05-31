Ali Fazal Reveals Panchayat 3 Has A 'Big Hidden Clue' For Mirzapur 3. Wait, What?

A still from Panchayat 3. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Did you know the latest season of Panchayat carries a “hidden clue” for Mirzapur 3? Not our words. Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, has announced it himself on X (formerly Twitter). It all started when a fan tagged the actor and asked, “Panchayat nahi dekhunga toh chalega kya? [Will it be okay if I don't watch Panchayat?] Waiting for Mirzapur actually.” To this, Ali Fazal said, “Watch Panchayat, it has a big hidden clue for MIRZAPUR SEASON 3.” We can't keep calm. Ali Fazal's latest tweet has created a lot of buzz on social media. Fans couldn't stop themselves and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Watch Panchayat , it has a big hidden clue for MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 #msw3@PrimeVideoINhttps://t.co/CLP9HVdrl9 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 30, 2024

A fan wrote, “That groom who bought the horse..is from Jaunpur.” For those who don't know, in the second season of Mirzapur, Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi and his men make an unexpected entry at Sharad Shukla's house. When asked about the purpose of his visit, Munna Tripathi said, “ Jaunpur Ka Control Lene Aye Hai.” In the show, Sharad Shukla's father Rati Shankar was once Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi's friend.

That groom who bought the horse..is from JAUNPUR???? — curious cris (@jishughosh007) May 30, 2024

“Jaunpur ka daamaad [Jaunpur's son-in-law],” added another.

Jaunpur ka Daamaad — H S (@hs_sdc) May 30, 2024

A person said, “Promotion ka tarika thora casual hai [Such a casual way to promote.]”

promotion ka tarika thora casual hai???? — Non Narcotic Baba (@NonNarcoticBaba) May 30, 2024

Many asked Ali Fazal if he was “serious” about the clue.

r u serious? — Jezreel ???????? (@jezreelkhan28) May 30, 2024

An X user commented, “Ab toh dekhna padega - Option nahi bhaiya ne bola hai toh Mtlab dekhna [Now, I have to watch it - there's no option. Since Bhaiya has said so, it means I have to watch it.]”

Ab toh dekhna padega - Option nahi bhaiya ne bola hai toh Mtlab dekhna — Abdulsays (@AbdulRazzaque96) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the makers are keeping the release date of Mirzapur 3 under wraps. On Thursday, the official Instagram page of Prime Video shared a video featuring Mirzapur's Dadda Tyagi, played by Lilliput Faruqui. When a person asks Dadda about the release date, he responds, “4-11…Date nahi hamara height bata re hain hum tumko. Sareer se adda hai, dimag se nahi. [4-11… I'm telling you my height, not the release date. I'm short in stature, but not in brains.]”

"Dadda ne toh nahi bataya, ab kisse puche? [Dadda didn't tell us, so whom should we ask now?], read the text attached to the post. Mirzapur narrates the story of power, politics and revenge.

On the other hand, Panchayat 3, featuring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, premiered on May 28. Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar and Raghubir Yadav are part of the Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial.