Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Announce Pregnancy. See Post

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to welcome a baby. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post on Friday morning. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha lovingly posing together. The captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." In the comments section, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji. Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Call me when you need." Mrunal Thakur's comment read, "Yayyy congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, "I love you three." Saba Azad wrote, "Yay waahooooo."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after 2 years. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in the comedy film Fukrey 3 with Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi.

Ali Fazal was last seen in the thriller Khufiya with Tabu and Wamika Gabbi. Before that, he starred in the Hollywood film Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler. Ali Fazal has also starred in Hollywood projects like Victoria & Abdul, Furious 7, Death On The Nile to name a few.