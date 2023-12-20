Vijay Varma-Tamannaah, Parvathy, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda At Richa Chadha's Birthday Party

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Tillotama Shome at the party. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Richa Chadha spent an eventful and a blissful birthday. Richa shared inside pictures from the celebrations. Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Tillotama Shome, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arunoday Singh, Zoya Hussain, Parvathy Thiruvothu attended the birthday party. Richa Chadha shared pictures of all the guests with a special note attached to each picture. There's a picture of Vijay Varma, Tamannaah and Tillotama Shome where they can be seen enjoying themselves. Richa wrote in the caption, "It was super chill." On a group picture, Richa wrote, "I think everyone had fun." In one picture, Richa can be seen cutting the birthday cake. The picture accompanied with this caption - "Thanks Friends, for the pleasure of your company."

Richa wrote an extensive note too in the caption. It read, "Birthday post! It's been a good year... we just had a small impromptu open house! A bit difficult to feel gratitude in your bones when the world is experiencing so much loss and craziness, but I guess now is the time to count blessings... Thank you for the most amazing time baby @alifazal9 ! Don't know anyone else who can pull this off at such short notice! Thank you my dear friends, I feel so loved. thanks @smritikiran @sinbadphgura @mohitagarwal14 @nidhiwho for the photos! I didn't take any... posting more on stories! May the next year be better! Upwards and onwards! #" Take a look:

Richa Chadha is known for films like Section 375:Marzi Ya Jabardasti, Fukrey Returns, Love Sonia, Panga, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. She has been married to actor Ali Fazal since 2022. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow.