Jab Ali Fazal Met Saira Banu At Ira Khan's Wedding Reception

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal's latest Instagram post featuring veteran actor Saira Banu is all love. It so happened that Ali Fazal attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception last weekend along with his wife Richa Chadha. At the party, the couple ran into veteran actor Saira Banu. On Wednesday, Ali Fazal shared a picture of himself and his wife Richa with Saira Banu and documented his experience of the meeting the acting legend. He wrote, "Hamesha Der kar deta hoon main…. Muneer niyazi has summed me up well. So many times i have pondered to come give my salaams- lekin ek din aise mulaqaat ho jaaygi socha nahi thha (i would meet you like this, i never thought) . I have admired the two of you since i have known cinema- Yusuf saab and You Saira ma'am, for all the years of pureness you brought to this fraternity that owes you everything. I never got a chance to study the craft but i never felt lonely , i was blessed that i had this encyclopedia of cinema to learn from - the two people who've influenced me the most - Dilip Saab and Marlon brando - the actors whose work i have studied frame by frame."

He continued, "God bless you Ira And Nupur- the reception was indeed beautiful because for one this happened among other amazing run ins. Oh, and watching you both smile away for hrs- A love filled evening." For the unversed, Ali Fazal starred alongside Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017 via an Instagram post captioned, "Hai toh hai." The couple got married in 2020. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns.