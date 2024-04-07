Divyenndu Reveals He Won't Be A Part Of Mirzapur 3: 'Was Affecting My Personality'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: divyenndu)

Actor Divyenndu, known for his role as Munna Bhaiya in the web series Mirzapur, has announced that he will not be reprising his role in the show's third installment. In an interview with Humans of Bombay Divyenndu said that the character was affecting his personality. He said, "On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3." "When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn't over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It's so tricky that you don't even realise that you are in that zone. It's only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was", he added.

For the unversed, in an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, Munna Tripathi was killed.

The first look of Mirzapur 3 was announced at a grand event on March 19. The special announcement was made in the presence of the stellar star cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

Take a look at the announcement post here:

The first season of Mirzapur was released on November 16, 2018. The second season was released in October 2020. The storyline is anticipated to explore power conflicts, vengeance, and the intricate relationships within the Tripathi family further.

Divyenndu was last seen in the Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express alongside Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary.