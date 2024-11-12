Vikrant Massey Reveals He Didn't Know Bablu Would Die In <i>Mirzapur</i>: "Was A Little Disappointed"

Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu in the Amazon Prime original Mirzapur, recently revealed that he was not "fully" aware of the fate of his character before signing the project, in an interview with Faye D'Souza. For the unversed, Vikrant Massey's character died in the first season of the show. Sharing his utter disappointment, Vikrant said, "I was a little disappointed when my character was killed because I had a different plan in my head. That was a massive learning for me, because post that, I make sure that I read the script till the last word or I don't sign the contract until I know what I am asked to do. There was a minor miscommunication. Because it's a longer format, the writing process is tedious and it goes on while you are shooting."

Sharing about the "miscommunication" Vikrant had with the production team, the actor said, "I signed on Mirzapur as I share a great rapport with the show's production house, Excel Entertainment. They were kind enough to cast me in Dil Dhadakne Do. I thought that Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani took a chance on me when nobody was. I verbally said yes and I signed the contract after reading the script for 6 episodes. Then when I read the script of the later episodes, I was like, 'Uh oh.' They told me, 'We thought you read them?' I said, 'When we signed I don't think I was given the last two episodes.' That was the miscommunication, and I should have been a little more careful."

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur has been transitioned into a film which is scheduled for a release in 2026 and it will mark the return of Munna Bhaiyya (played by Divyenndu) who gave the third season a miss. The series features the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (played Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of the Compounder in the series along with other actors.

Announcing the news, Farhan Akhtar, who is a co-producer of the series, shared a post on his Instagram feed. It read, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon." Take a look:

The film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.