<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Vikrant Massey Opens Up On Working At The Age of 17 Due To Financial Hardships: "<i>Pitaji Ke Kandhe Thode Se Jhuke Hue Dekhe</i>"

Vikrant Massey never shies away from sharing his personal struggles on public platforms. On Friday, the star appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Vikrant shared the hot seat with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was the real-life inspiration for Vikrant's character in the blockbuster film 12th Fail. During an interaction with Big B, Vikrant opened up about his humble beginnings and how a particular scene from 12th Fail resonated with him in real life. The heartwarming conversation was shared by the makers on Instagram.

In the clip, Vikrant Massey can be heard saying, “I am 37 par mei 20-21 saal se already kaam kar raha hun sir, professionally. Toh jab 17 ki umar hui, pitaji ke kandhe thode se jhuke hue dekhe aur jab aisa laaga ki shayad bhaar thoda badh raha hai aur thodi zimmedari leni hogi toh hum 1-room kitchen, 1 bedroom-hall mei rehte the. (I am 37 but I have been working professionally for 20-21 years. When I turned 17 and found that the burden on my father was increasing, I thought I had to take little responsibility. We used to stay in a one-room kitchen, one-bedroom hall.)”

Sharing a special anecdote from that time, Vikrant Massey added, “Papa ne kaha chal niche chalte hai walk ke liye. Toh hum jab neeche gaaye thhe toh pehli baar humari dil khol ke baat hui thi. Aur taab mere saath bhi aisa hua thha ki ek feeling aa gayi thhi ki aab I think life mei role-reversal ka waqt aa gaya hai. (One day, papa said, 'Let's go for a walk'. When we went downstairs, it was the first time we spoke openly. Then I felt that it was the time in life for role reversal.)”

Vikrant Massey continued, “That incident and what Manoj sir went through with his father in atta chakki, something that actually made me believe that now, this story has to be told. And I will be the one to tell the story." Vikrant's words touched Amitabh Bachchan who clapped and said, "Wah. Bohut khoob (Wow. That's amazing)."

Workwise, Vikrant Massey will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report. Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are also part of the project. The Sabarmati Report will hit the big screens on November 15.