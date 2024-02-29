IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma Explains Why He Didn't Take Money For 12th Fail

Manoj Kumar Sharma and Vikrant Massey pictured together. (courtesy: ManojKumarSharma)

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail turned out to be one of the most successful films of last year. Released on October 27, the film continues to impress fans and critics alike. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is a cinematic portrayal of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life. However, the IPS officer has candidly revealed that he did not take any compensation for the film. Manoj Kumar Sharma was speaking at ABP's Idea of India summit when he said that he didn't take a dime for 12th Fail or the book that inspired the film. He said, “If you ask me what I got personally, then I didn't get anything, because I don't take money from anyone or go in expecting any monetary benefits from people. I am a visapt imaandaar (totally honest) person. I am as I was at the time of selection. My wife is also like that.”

Manoj Kumar Sharma went on to explain the “no gift system” followed by his family. He continued, “At the time when my wife (Shraddha Joshi Sharma) and I were preparing for the exams, we had decided that we'd not wear diamonds and pieces of jewellery. She still doesn't wear it so we don't have that expense. We don't even have a gift system; we don't give each other gifts on anniversaries and birthdays. In our family, if we want to gift something to each other then we write letters. So, we don't need to go shopping.”

Talking about the only benefit that he received from the film, Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “The only benefit that I have got is that the things that I wanted to tell the people of our country have come out through the film and the book, and if you want to take something from it then you can. What makes me happy is that school students are sending me letters and saying that they want to be like me, and to be honest, that is my reward. There was a guy who said that his father used to tell him about his struggles, but he never understood what his father meant. But after watching the movie, he went and hugged his father. This is what I have gained.”

12th Fail is headlined by Vikrant Massey, while Medha Shankr essays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma's wife Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey also received the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category at the 69th Filmfare Awards, for his performance in 12th Fail.