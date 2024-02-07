Crazy Viral: Vikrant Massey And Medha Shankr Twinning With Manoj Sharma And Shraddha Joshi

It's easy to see why the photo is viral.(courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail has been receiving love from all corners. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial hit the theatres on October 27 last year. Now, a behind-the-scenes picture of the reel and real-life IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi has surfaced online. The now-viral BTS click shows 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr twinning and winning with Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. The picture was shared by the official Instagram account of Zee Studios. Sharing the photo, the Instagram page wrote, “Show us a better twinning, we'll wait!” FYI, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is a cinematic portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma's life. While Vikrant played Manoj on screen, Medha stepped into the shoes of Shraddha Joshi.

12th Fail has been receiving love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. From superstar Kamal Haasan to Hrithik Roshan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and team 12th Fail were applauded for their efforts. At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Vikrant Massey received the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his performance in 12th Fail. After his big win, Vikrant dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. The actor dropped a picture of himself with Manoj Sharma on Instagram Stories, and simply wrote, "Asli Hero [Real hero]." Read all about it here.

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared the same picture with Vikrant Massey and his Filmfare trophy on Instagram and said, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai [When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable]."

In a separate post, Vikrant Massey dropped a picture of himself with his trophy and expressed his gratitude to the 12th Fail team. Vikrant wrote, "We're home, finally. Thank you, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zee Studio Official and Filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 12th Fail 3.5 stars out of 5. About the film, he wrote: “A realistic and restrained adaptation of a book of the same name, the film centres on a young man, a struggling Hindi medium student, who makes the journey from a lawless Chambal village to the top echelons of the police force, inevitably hitting many a daunting roadblock on the way…12th Fail is an entertaining, thought-provoking version of the true story of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The screenplay yields a completely relatable narrative. It squeezes every ounce of drama from the rough and tumble of the man's voyage without resorting to any sort of excess.”