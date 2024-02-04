Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr And Team At 12th Fail Success Party

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr at 12th Fail success bash

The makers of 12th Fail hosted a success party following the film's grand feat at the box office. The cast and crew of 12th Fail celebrated the film's 100 days in cinemas on Saturday in Mumbai. The party was attended by lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr along with their director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Other actors like Anant V Joshi, who played the role of Vikrant's friend in the film, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee were also spotted at the party. At the party, the cast of 12th Fail were also seen posing with IPS officer Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi.

Take a look at some pictures from the party:

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his stellar performance in 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards. The actor dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based. Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable)." Take a look at the post here:

The actor also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and he wrote, "We're home. Finally. Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zee Studio Official and Filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “A realistic and restrained adaptation of a book of the same name, the film centres on a young man, a struggling Hindi medium student, who makes the journey from a lawless Chambal village to the top echelons of the police force, inevitably hitting many a daunting roadblock on the way…12th Fail is an entertaining, thought-provoking version of the true story of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The screenplay yields a completely relatable narrative. It squeezes every ounce of drama from the rough and tumble of the man's voyage without resorting to any sort of excess.”