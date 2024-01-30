Filmfare Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey Dedicates Trophy To 'Asli Hero' Manoj Kumar Sharma

Vikrant Massey with Manoj Kumar Sharma.(courtesy: vikrantmassey)

At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his role in 12th Fail. After his big win, the actor dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. FYI, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is a cinematic portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, in which Vikrant Massey played the lead role. Vikrant Massey simply captioned the picture, "Asli Hero (real hero)." Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable)."

This is what Vikrant Massey posted:

See Manoj Kumar Sharma's post for the actor here:

The actor also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and he wrote, "We're home. Finally. Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zee Studio Official and Filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

Vikrant Massey's post got big love from members of the Hindi film industry. Vikrant's Love Hostel co-star Bobby Deol wrote, "Congratulations." Konkona Sen Sharma, who worked with the actor in A Death In The Gunj, wrote, "So so proud of you my Shutuuuu! Congratulations." Sunil Grover added, "Well deserved." Mukti Mohan wrote, "Masseyyyyy! you deserve this and much more ! Congratulations." Sunny Kaushal's comment read, "Mere Rishu! Many many congratulations! So well deserved."

TV star Arjun Bijlani dropped this comment: "Well deserved my friend." Jackie Shroff commented "Bravo." Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Saw the movie last night Vikrant! You were phenomenal and deserve every bit of this and more." Boman Irani added, "Simply the best. Brave. Richly deserved." Raashii Khanna added, "Congratulations Vik! Just the beginning."Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Push boundaries, break barriers. See you at the movies."