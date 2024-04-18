Vikrant Massey Says He Earned Rs 380 By The End Of 12th Fail's Shoot. Here's How

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2023. The movie, which is headlined by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, continues to garner love from all quarters, despite it being released last year in October. FYI: 12th Fail, which recently completed 25 weeks in theatres, is a cinematic portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life. Now, in a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant and Medha revealed that every time they do a good job on set, their director used to give them ₹100 notes as a reward. When asked if “there any kind of competition on who is getting more notes” from their director, Medha said, “No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (₹100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set.”

The actress also revealed that she was on cloud nine after getting her first note, in front of Vikrant Massey. Medha Shankar added, “I have gone and shown it to everybody. And I told them, ‘Listen I got a hundred', because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat for me.”

During his conversation, Vikrant Massey also revealed that he earned ₹380 from his director. The actor said, “Maine overall film ke end mein kuch ₹380 kamaye mere khyal se. [Overall, I earned ₹380 at the end of the film.]” Adding to this Medha Shankar said, “I have not calculated mine. Now, I know he has encashed his (earnings), I have to get my ₹20 notes (from Vidhu Vinod Chopra).” While interrupting Medha, Vikrant said, “She has kept the whole account of her earnings.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of 12th Fail completing 25 weeks in theatres, Vikrant Massey shared a special post on Instagram. To celebrate the film's silver jubilee milestone, Vikrant dropped a poster of 12th Fail and wrote, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

Sharing the same poster, Medha Shankar wrote, “#12thFail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run - 25 weeks and going strong! Here's to all who have made this a cinematic triumph! #ZeroSeKarRestart.”

The official Instagram page of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films dropped a video from the celebration party. The caption along with the clip read, “#12thFail becomes the first film in 23 years to spend 25 weeks in theatres! We celebrated this #SilverJubilee milestone with an event with the team that made this movie a success! This remarkable achievement is a testament to the impact that a good story can have. Thank you for all the love and support! #ZeroSeKarRestart.”

Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail also bagged him the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category at the 69th Filmfare Awards.