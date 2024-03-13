Critics' Choice Awards 2024: 12th Fail's Clean Sweep And Other Big Winners

A still from 12th Fail . (courtesy: YouTube)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail ruled the 6th Edition of Critics' Choice Awards, hosted in Mumbai this year. The Critics' Choice Award winners for 24 categories including feature films, short films, and web series from India were announced. In addition to acting and film, web-series awards, two special awards for Gender Sensitivity and Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award were handed out. 12th Fail won Best Feature Film along with a big acting award for Vikrant Massey. Shefali Shah won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Three Of Us. Jaideep Ahlawat took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Jaane Jaan and Deepti Naval's performance in Goldfish won her the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

In the web-series category, Kohrra won big (Best Web-Series). Jubilee's Vikramaditya Motwane won Best Director and an acting award for Sidhant Gupta in the Best Supporting Actor (Web-Series) category. Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 won Best Unscripted Show and Disney+Hotstar won the Best OTT Platform Of The Year.

Here is the list of winners across categories:

Feature films category

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Best Actress: Shefali Shah for Three Of Us

Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Jaane Jaan

Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for Goldfish

Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for Joram

Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for Joram

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us

Web series category

Best Web Series: Kohrra

Best OTT Platform Of The Year: Disney+Hotstar

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee

Best Actor: Suvinder Vicky for Kohrra

Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for Jubilee

Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror

Best Writing: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for Kohrra

Short film category

Best Short Film: Nocturnal Burger

Best Director: Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger

Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for Giddh (The Scavenger)

Best Actress: Millo Sunka for Nocturnal Burger

Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)

Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for Last Days of Summer

Best Unscripted Show: Koffee With Karan 8

Special Category

Gender Sensitivity Award: Fire In The Mountains

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award: Usha Khanna

Critic Choice Awards 2024 will stream exclusively soon on streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar. Film Critics Guild and Group M Motion Entertainment, in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, organised the Critics' Choice Awards, which aim to celebrate excellence in the Indian cinema and web.