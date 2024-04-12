Vikrant Massey's Post On 12th Fail Completing 25 Weeks In Theatres: 'Thank You For Making Our Dream Come True'

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail just completed 25 weeks in theatres. To celebrate the film's silver jubilee milestone, the film's lead actor Vikrant Massey shared a special post. "First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone," he wrote, adding, "Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. You truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love." In the comments section, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote "Amazing." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped clap and heart emojis in the comments section. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is a cinematic portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, in which Vikrant Massey played the lead role. It showcases the story of UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film released in theatres last year and opened to stellar reviews from critics and audience alike.

This is what Vikrant Massey posted:

The film's lead actress Medha Shankr also shared a post on Instagram. "12th Fail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run - 25 weeks and going strong! Here's to all who have made this a cinematic triumph. #ZeroSeKarRestart," read her caption.

The official Instagram page of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shared a post celebrating the milestone and wrote. "12th Fail becomes the first film in 23 years to spend 25 weeks in theatres! We celebrated this Silver Jubilee milestone with an event with the team that made this movie a success! This remarkable achievement is a testament to the impact that a good story can have. Thank you for all the love and support! #ZeroSeKarRestart."

At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his role in 12th Fail.