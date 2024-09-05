<i>Sector 36</i> Trailer: Deepak Dobriyal And Vikrant Massey Locked In A Deadly Cat-And-Mouse Chase

Sector 36, featuring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, is all set to make its streaming debut on Netflix. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday. The Sector 36 trailer follows Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal), who sets out on a search for a serial killer (Vikrant Massey), knowing that the lives of the missing children are at risk. A thrilling story is created by the high-stakes cat-and-mouse game that follows. The tension builds as the inspector delves into the issue, despite being advised against following the case. Sector 36 looks to be an intense thriller, keeping viewers interested with its focus on the moral and emotional aspects of the probe.

The official handle of Netflix shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, "Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, in a killer cat and mouse chase to the dark and unsettling truth. Inspired by true events, Sector 36 comes to Netflix on 13 September."

As per News18, Vikrant Massey recently talked about his role in Sector 36 and said, "Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I've done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult. Aditya has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

Deepak Dobriyal also shared details about his character in the film. "I was captivated by the script from the very beginning. It's a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked,” he said.

Sector 36 is directed by debutante Aditya Nimbalkar. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. It will debut on Netflix on September 13.