Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Brace Yourself. Kaleen Bhaiya's Return Promises a Fiery Showdown

A still from Mirzapur 3. Image courtesy: primevideoin)

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of action and revenge as the makers of Mirzapur 3 dropped its adrenaline-fueled teaser. Ali Fazal returns as the formidable Guddu, now more determined and ruthless than ever before. The second season left viewers hanging with the death of Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) getting severely injured In this highly anticipated third season, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial make fleeting yet impactful appearances. But it's the introduction of Kaleen Bhaiya, that injects fresh energy into the plot, promising more twists and turns than ever before.

Expect adrenaline-pumping gunfights, brutal brawls, and all manner of intense action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat. As alliances are forged and loyalties tested, the stakes are higher than ever before. In this battle for supremacy, only the fiercest will prevail.

As the power struggle intensifies and alliances shift, the burning question remains: who will emerge victorious and claim the coveted throne of Kaleen Bhaiya? Don't miss out on this thrilling ride into the heart of darkness, where only the strongest survive.

Mirzapur, which premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020, has been eagerly awaited by fans since the announcement of its third season. Mirzapur has undoubtedly emerged as a frontrunner in the Indian web space. Ali Fazal, who portrays Guddu Bhaiya in the series, recently reflected on his journey with the character, admitting to initially challenging the director's vision regarding Guddu's appearance. Ali Fazal also revealed that since he was required to bulk up for the role, he did not take any protein shakes or any other additives. He shared that he had changed his diet and worked out a lot."

In an interview with Jist, Ali said, "For Guddu, I had to almost fight with my director at the time that I don't see him having hair. The most boring time in my life was working out for Mirzapur. I couldn't sleep. We would work out for three hours every day and while doing that, you have to maintain your peace because we are creators. I refused using the wrong means."

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia.

The show will premiere on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video.