Mirzapur 3 Trailer: A Brutal Showdown Between Guddu And Kaleen Bhaiya Loading...

A still from Mirzapur 3. Image courtesy: primevideoin)

Get ready for a relentless plunge into chaos and retribution with the adrenaline-charged trailer of Mirzapur 3. The makers of the series just dropped the trailer and it's nothing less than a blood-soaked saga. Ali Fazal returns as Guddu (Ali Fazal), now a figure of unyielding determination and raw brutality. The second season left viewers hanging with Munna Bhaiya's (Divyenndu) death and Kaleen Bhaiya's (Pankaj Tripathi) being severe injured, setting the stage for a brutal showdown. In this highly anticipated trailer, familiar faces like Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial make electrifying yet brief appearances. But it's the return of Kaleen Bhaiya that injects new vigour into the plot, promising more jaw-dropping twists and fierce confrontations than ever before.

Prepare for a rollercoaster of relentless gunfights, savage brawls, and unyielding action sequences that will keep you glued to your seat. As alliances form and loyalties crumble, the stakes soar to unprecedented heights. In this brutal battle for dominance, only the most ruthless will survive. The season is set to be bloodier and more violent than ever.

As the power struggle escalates and allegiances shift, the ultimate question arises: who will rise victorious and seize the throne of Kaleen Bhaiya? Don't miss this thrilling descent into the heart of darkness, where only the fiercest will endure. Brace yourself for the blood-soaked saga of Mirzapur 3.

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia.

The show will premiere on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

For the unversed, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020.