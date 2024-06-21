Ali Fazal's Mirzapur 3 Trailer Gets The Biggest Shout Out From Richa Chadha: 'Guddu Is Too Good'

Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Mirzapur 3 released on Thursday and it is trending even a day later. Post the trailer's release, Richa Chadha gave the biggest shout out to her husband Ali Fazal, who stars as Guddu Pandit in the web series. Posting the trailer on her Instagram profile, Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child, wrote, "So this dropped today, eh, Guddu? At least the offspring will know why daddy had short hair in the wedding photos, while sporting long locks now. Will I be able to watch? Hehe you'll be unbelievable in it, regardless. I saw how hard you work. #GudduIsTooGood #MirzapurDhishoomDhishoom #GudduOn."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating in 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after two years. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

Mirzapur showcases the power tussles between Kaleen Bhaiyya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu, and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The first season was all about the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and the second season showcased a tale of revenge. The next chapter of the Mirzapur diaries will unfold on July 5. The series is slated to release on streaming giant Prime Video.