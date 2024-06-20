'Wherever I Go, People Just Ask Me When Don 3, Mirzapur 3 Will Come Out': Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar shared this image. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday attended the trailer launch of the most-awaited third season of Mirzapur.

While addressing the media, Farhan, producer of Mirzapur, expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the series over the years.

At the trailer launch, Farhan also hilariously shared that whenever he steps out, he is just asked about the release dates of Excel Entertainment's marquee projects, Don 3 and Mirzapur.

"It's the audience that makes it a success. The credit also goes to the talent on stage, the writing team and the team at Prime Video. We are very blessed to have these people collaborate with us on the show," he said.

"Mirzapur has made a place in the hearts of the audience all across the world. Wherever I go, people ask me only three questions, one is, 'What are you doing here?', the second is 'When will Don 3 release?' and the third question which they ask me is 'When will Mirzapur 3 come?'. So, I'm very happy that Mirzapur 3 is finally happening," Farhan added.

On what fans can expect from the show, Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh shared, "The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character's life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur's throne unfold in the new season."

He added, "The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video."

The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and second season came in 2020. Ahead of the release of the third season in July, actor Ali Fazal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the challenges he faced while reprising his role of Guddu Pandit.

"I don't know what season 3 holds but I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy who has the essence of it all who holds his innocence despite so much corruption around him. And a young boy almost at his impressionable age getting turned into all kinds of demons and things along the way because of the circumstances in the society, and he becomes what he becomes. So yes it has taken a lot out of me, I will always cherish it," he shared.

He added, "It is the world that I don't belong to, it is the character I don't belong to, but I have tried to make sense of it, with the analytical approach I have to study it, the way they write, the way they think, the way he interacts with the people in those areas and of course kahaniyan, kahaniyan hain, they can be told in any perspective. In this case, you see it from Guddu's perspective. The rest of it has been the icing on the cake, there is the bodybuilder, there is a manickness, the madness that you see but these are the effects of core traumas that this person has been through."

Ali further explained how he prepared for the role."To be able to have so much compassion that I wanted to achieve through playing this part, and also to the audiences to be able to play something like this requires someone who can see, what a person in that situation can go through or maybe any other situation, it can be endless situations in a story, I think that was my biggest challenge, to be able to put yourself away from it and look at it and without judging it just observe. So I have tried to do that I really hope it brings some heart out on the big screen or any screen where it will be watched," he said.

The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.

