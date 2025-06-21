Why <i>War 2</i> Is A Huge Responsibility For Ayan Mukerji To Take Forward With Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Ayan Mukerji has now shared how it is a huge responsibility for him, to carry forward the legacy of such a loved franchise.

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani releases in theatres on August 14, 2025.

The filmmaker has now spoken up on how he wants to give the audience a befitting sequel to enjoy in theatres.

Ayan Mukerji said, "It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can't have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise. One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself in delivering this feeling."

Further elaborating on how the War 2 team is aware of the expectations and excitement of the audience, the director added, "Everything about War 2 has been crafted with a lot of planning to elevate the theatrical experience of the audience. The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict which was needed to mount the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR."

"War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres," concluded Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 is the sequel to the film War (2019). In the first installment, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were a part of the film. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It's produced by Yash Raj Films.

The teaser was launched on May 20, 2025, marking Jr NTR's birthday.

The film will be released in theatres on August 14, 2025.

