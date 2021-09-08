Why Sanjana Sanghi Is 'Utterly Overwhelmed' And 'Grateful' In Maldives

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Sanjana Sanghi, who is currently in the Maldives, is "utterly overwhelmed and grateful" for all the birthday wishes she received last week. Sanjana celebrated her 25th birthday at the beach destination last Thursday. She has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from the island since last week. In her latest post from her holiday, Sanjana Sanghi thanked her friends and fans for their "wishes and blessings," their "generous handwritten notes, beautiful artwork and digital creations" dedicated to her. Alongside her note, Sanjana shared photos of herself looking gorgeous in a mustard dress.

"Continue to be utterly overwhelmed with the unreal time and effort you all have put in to share so much of your precious love, your wishes and blessings this birthday. Your most generous handwritten notes, your beautiful artwork, your digital creations, your gestures big and small, all of it and more. Seeing it all. Reading it all. Somehow trying to process it all. Thank you. #Grateful," wrote the actress in her caption.

See Sanjana Sanghi's new post from the Maldives here:

Two days after her 25th birthday, Sanjana Sanghi shared how she celebrated her special day in the Maldives. "That's the hope entering 25: for it to be limitless, peaceful & calm. Thank you, from the bottom most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It's just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It's such an honor. I've been crazy about birthdays since I was a little girl, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learnings & life. And it's been all that, and more. For the first time ever, I chose to make sure to zoom out, get some time away to reset, repurpose," she wrote and added: "Now, diving back into that ocean - and it's brimming both with gratitude & overwhelm."

Meanwhile, also check out other photos of the actress from the beach destination:

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut as the lead actress in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, will next be seen in Om - The Battle Within. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the main role. The actress will play the lead actress named Kavya in the film, directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, his wife Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.