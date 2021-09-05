Sanjana Sanghi Hits 'Quarter Life Century' In Maldives Looking Like This

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Birthdays are always special and Sanjana Sanghi made sure that her 25th birthday was one she would cherish forever. And, while we are thrilled for her, we would warn you against visiting her Instagram timeline if you are itching to go on a vacation. The Dil Bechara actress, who is having a gala time in the Maldives, has been kind enough to take us all on a virtual trip to the island with a bunch of social media posts. After looking at the photos, we only have one word to describe Sanjana's Maldives getaway: magical. The latest on her timeline is a fun Reels of her toasting to herself on the occasion of her birthday.

With serene waters in the background and a yummy cake in front of her, Sanjana is happiness personified. And, she kept her caption just as cool as her and wrote, “Issa jive to 25.” We have to admit that we are a tad bit jealous. We bet you will be too when you see the video. Take a look.

And even when she is chilling by the beach, Sanjana Sanghi is keeping it stylish. Dressed in a floral cord-set, Sanjana made it tough for us to tear our eyes away from her and look at the stunning visuals around her. Sharing the images, Sanjana wrote, “Quarter-life century and slices of paradise unlocked.” It does seem like paradise, doesn't it?

And as she celebrated her milestone birthday, Sanjana Sanghi made sure to reflect on her life and shared a note with her Instagram followers. The actress shared pictures of herself enjoying breakfast in the pool and cutting into some lovely cakes. But it was the caption that won our hearts. She wrote, “That's the hope entering 25 for it to be limitless, peaceful and calm. Thank you, from the bottom-most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace and blessings. It's just as warm and fuzzy as the beautiful sun and the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It's such an honour.”

She also added that she has always loved birthdays and that she was brimming with gratitude on the occasion.

Take a look at the images here:

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in a lead role opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Dil Bechara in 2020. Before that, she played a minor role in the film Rockstar. She will be seen next in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within with Aditya Roy Kapur.