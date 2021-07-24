Dil Bechara Was An 'Uphill Challenge': Sanjana Sanghi Remembers 'Creative Genius' Sushant Singh Rajput

A throwback of Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her big debut with Dil Bechara last year, marked one year of the film's release with a bunch of throwback photos, a note remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a treasury full of experiences. "A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara's release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is insurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It's fuel for the soul. It's what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal," wrote Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana Sanghi gave a shout out to the "creative geniuses" behind the film, including Sushant Singh Rajput, and wrote: "It has truly been the greatest privilege and honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I'd read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creative geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil."

The 24-year-old actress described Dil Bechara as an "unique" but "uphill" challenge: "Staying true to Kizie's core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person and as an actor." Sanjana wrapped her post with these words: "Thinking of you, Sushant Singh Rajput."

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput played lovers in Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara, which marked Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a lead role, released a month after Sushant's death. Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14 last year - he was 34.