'A Forever Void': Sanjana Sanghi Misses Dil Bechara Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput Very Much

Actress Sanjana Sanghi remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary with a heart-wrenching message. Sanjana Sanghi, who co-starred with Sushant in Dil Bechara, said a thousand words without saying much. The 24-year-old actress wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death last year has left "A forever void" within her. "Miss you," Sanjana added in her Instagram story, which she posted with a photo of herself and Sushant from Dil Bechara sets. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on June 14 last year - he was 34. Dil Bechara, which marked Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a lead role, released a month after Sushant's death.

Here's how Sanjana Sanghi remembered her Dil Bechara co-star:

In the days leading up to Dil Bechara's release, Sanghi Sanghi often remembered Sushant in emotional posts such as these, talking about Sushant's infectious energy, his inspiring persona and his quirky antics on sets.

On the day of Dil Bechara's release, Sanjana Sanghi dedicated this note to her co-star: "Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds."

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput played lovers in Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. Speaking to news agency PTI in an interview after Sushant's death, Sanjana had said: "As an actor he was very helpful. He was an introvert but when he chose his people, he was very generous with them. He was guiding me with things big and small."