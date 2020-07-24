On Dil Bechara Day, Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Writes About 'The Only Silver Lining Amidst Dark Clouds'

Highlights
- "How could both our debut films ever be his last?" wrote Sanjana
- 'Dil Bechara' is her debut film in a lead role
- It also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is also Sanjana Sanghi's big Bollywood debut in a leading role. The film also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. On the morning of the film's release, Sanjana poured her heart out in an Instagram note, writing: "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As Mukesh Chhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair." Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars - Sanjana plays the role of Kizzie Basu, the love interest of Sushant's Manny in the film.
Sanjana Sanghi, who, in several posts, opened up about being affected by Sushant's death last month, wrote about the "only silver lining amidst dark clouds": "Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds," Sanjana dedicated this note to Sushant.
"The day apparently has come. It's Dil Bechara Day. Here's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone," Sanjana ended her post.
Earlier, Sanajan Sanghi had fondly remembered her co-star with posts such as these, talking about Sushant's infectious energy, his inspiring persona and his quirky antics on sets. Here are some of them:
Aao filmon ke, be-adab gaane gaate hain. Heroine-Hero - aaj hum tum ban jaate hain? Khul Ke Jeene Ka, Tareeka Tumhe Sikhate Hain. - ???? ???? ???? @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @arijitsingh @sashasublime @arrahman @castingchhabra @swastikamukherjee13 Some of the most precious little moments, that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating #KhulKeJeeneKa for you all. #ThinkingOfYou #SushantSinghRajput
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who's script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, "Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!" in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud's books. UGH.
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the makers announced Dil Bechara's release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14, allegedly by suicide.