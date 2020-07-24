On Dil Bechara Day, Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Writes About 'The Only Silver Lining Amidst Dark Clouds'

Sanjana Sanghi with Sushant Singh Rajput (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is also Sanjana Sanghi's big Bollywood debut in a leading role. The film also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. On the morning of the film's release, Sanjana poured her heart out in an Instagram note, writing: "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As Mukesh Chhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair." Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars - Sanjana plays the role of Kizzie Basu, the love interest of Sushant's Manny in the film.

Sanjana Sanghi, who, in several posts, opened up about being affected by Sushant's death last month, wrote about the "only silver lining amidst dark clouds": "Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds," Sanjana dedicated this note to Sushant.

"The day apparently has come. It's Dil Bechara Day. Here's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone," Sanjana ended her post.

Earlier, Sanajan Sanghi had fondly remembered her co-star with posts such as these, talking about Sushant's infectious energy, his inspiring persona and his quirky antics on sets. Here are some of them:

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the makers announced Dil Bechara's release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14, allegedly by suicide.