Remember Dil Bechara Star Sanjana Sanghi As A Teen In Rockstar? 'Little Mandy Is A Big Girl Now,' Writes Imtiaz Ali

Actress Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make a mark as a lead actress in Dil Bechara but she has an impressive body of work preceding her big debut. Sanjana Sanghi has featured in small but significant roles in films such as 2017's Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns and co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in Imtiaz Ali-directed 2011 film Rockstar. Ahead of Dil Bechara's release, the filmmaker gave a shout out to the 23-year-old actress, who was a teenager when she starred in Rockstar. Referring to Sanjana's character Mandy (Nargis Fakhri's sister) from Rockstar, Imtiaz Ali cheered for the actress' journey in films so far: "Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now! Looking forward."

Sanjana was quick to acknowledge Imtiaz Ali's post and wrote: "Thank you for making little Mandy fall in love with the world of films, you're the best! The rest, I shall call and tell you."

Sanjana Sanghi reminded us of her role in Hindi Medium in her tribute post for Irrfan Khan after the actor's death in April. "Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story. I was a third year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I'm glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I'd have carried with myself forever," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara will remain Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor died in Mumbai on June 14. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar this Friday.