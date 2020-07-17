Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Reveals How Sushant Singh Rajput Lightened The Mood In Between Tough Scenes

Highlights "Seeing these memories is just calming and sweet," wrote Sanjana

Sanjana shared a BTS clip from Dil Bechara sets

Sushant can be seen dancing with Sanjana in the video

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi, in a few of her tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput, had written about Sushant's unique ways of making his co-stars feel welcome on sets. While doing so, Sanjana had talked about Sushant's random requests to break into impromptu gigs in between shots. In a new post on Thursday, Sanjana Sanghi shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets, in which she can be seen waltzing with Sushant. Here's the backstory of the video, as shared by Sanjana: "Remember I said, right when we'd get a breather in the middle of tough scenes, he'd say, 'Chal, thoda dance karein?' This is what I meant."

Sanjana, who has always remembered Sushant with fond memories, added to her post that the actor's tragic end taught her the true meaning of "bittersweet" emotions: "I never understood what people meant by 'bittersweet' memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet."

Well, Sushant danced not only with Sanjana on Dil Bechara sets but also with actress Swastika Mukherjee, who posted this post-shoot video remembering Sushant.

In a previous post, Sanjana poured her heart out and said she misses everything about working with a fantastic co-star like Sushant: "I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who's script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, 'Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!' in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harari and Freud's books."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Dil Bechara, scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, will remain his last movie. Dil Bechara is Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars.